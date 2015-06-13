Sea Glass
Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
California. Fresh, light-bodied profile with flavors of cherry and strawberry. 13% ABV
SkuRW-SEAGLS-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

