Murfatlar Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir

Clear and vibrant, the initial aromas of this wine are of raspberries and baking spices and Bing cherries but evolve to the more indigenous aromas of clean earth, minerals, smoke, red currants and flint, yes I said flint. The mouth fulfills the expectations promised by the aromatics and has a nice texture, good acidity on the finish.