Lucienne Lone Oak Vineyard Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir

This wine immediately offers overt cherry and raspberry aromas that build over a base of wild game, dried mushrooms, cinnamon and caramelized dark fruit. The mouthfeel is softly full and silky, with a slight edge of candied orange peels that melds beautifully with the allspice-laden finish.