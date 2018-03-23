Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Forge Cellars

Forge Cellars – Pinot Noir

Finger Lakes, New York. Patience will reward those who wait for this stunning wine to reveal itself. It's initially smoky and closed, but time and aeration bring out penetrating black-cherry and berry flavors. It's such a seductively perfumed wine with a lingering finish nuanced by spice and violet petals. High-toned acidity and fine upright tannins will keep this wine lively for many years to come.

