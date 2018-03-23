Forge Cellars – Pinot Noir
Finger Lakes, New York. Patience will reward those who wait for this stunning wine to reveal itself. It's initially smoky and closed, but time and aeration bring out penetrating black-cherry and berry flavors. It's such a seductively perfumed wine with a lingering finish nuanced by spice and violet petals. High-toned acidity and fine upright tannins will keep this wine lively for many years to come.
