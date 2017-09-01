Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
District 7 Pinot Noir

More By District 7

Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Pinot Noir

District 7 Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

2015 VINTAGE ONLY; GOLD MEDAL, CA STATE FAIR - Flavors of black cherry and strawberry are complemented by a touch of vanilla and toast that linger in a long, silky finish. An elegant, balanced offering that is the ultimate food wine. Try it with grilled salmon, roast duck, pork tenderloin or soft-ripened cheeses.

More By District 7

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

0 Based on 0 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!

Filter Reviews: