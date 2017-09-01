Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Pinot Noir
District 7 Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir
2015 VINTAGE ONLY; GOLD MEDAL, CA STATE FAIR - Flavors of black cherry and strawberry are complemented by a touch of vanilla and toast that linger in a long, silky finish. An elegant, balanced offering that is the ultimate food wine. Try it with grilled salmon, roast duck, pork tenderloin or soft-ripened cheeses.
