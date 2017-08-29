Coppola Votre Sante – Pinot Noir

12 Bottle Case. Wine Tasting NotesVotre Sante Pinot Noir has aromas of raspberry and boysenberry, with delicate floral notes of acacia and rose petal. Juicy black cherry and plum character, accented with tea leaves, oak and a hint of minerality, round out the palate and carry over the long, complex finish. Enjoy with everything from boeuf bourguignon to Pacific salmon.