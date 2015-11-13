Bridlewood
Home/Red Wine/Pinot Noir/Bridlewood

Bridlewood

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
California. Aromas of berry, caramel and vanilla. Flavors of raspberry, cherry and oak. Silky tannins, firm acidity. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-BRIDL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like