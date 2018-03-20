Become a Courier
Brick House – Select Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noir
The most easy-going and approachable of all the Pinot Noirs, the “Select” is a moderately priced, estate grown wine and a worthy accompaniment to a casual meal of salmon, lamb or wild game. All of the fruit is estate grown. All of it is certified organic.
