A To Z Essence of Oregon Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir

On the attack, the wine shows the intensity and purity of the intense flavors of red, blue and black fruits. The mid-palate is impeccably balanced with succulent acidity matching firm tannins and beautifully ripe fruit flavors. The wine builds towards a very long finish with lingering flavors of lifted cherry, dusty earth, smoke and hints of iron, 5-spice and vanilla.