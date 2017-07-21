Become a Courier
Kenwood Six Ridges Russian River Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir
The mild growing conditions of the Russian River Valley are ideal for producing rich and full-flavored Pinot Noir. The vintage of 2015 began with conditions that favored wine growth throughout the spring. A warm spell in early September allowed the fruit to fully develop giving the wine an intense fruity character.
