Hahn – Pinot Noir

12 Bottle Case. This wine's bouquet charms with scents of red cherry, ripe strawberry, cola and spice. On the palate soft mouthfeel complements flavors recalling plums and black cherry. Supple tannins and a dash of acidity end in a beautifully balanced, clean finish.Alcohol 14.5%