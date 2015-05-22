Ravens Wood
Ravens Wood

Petite Sirah | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
California. Full-bodied with a big flavor profile of black fruit and dark chocolate. 13% ABV
SkuRW-RVSWD-SRH
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

