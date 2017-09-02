Outlot
Home/Red Wine/Outlot

Outlot

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $30.99
Full bodied with a plush tannin entry, the palate has abundant red cherry fruit, fig, pepper rose and spice. 14.1% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-O37869-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like