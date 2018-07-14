Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Other Italian
Castelvero Cortese White – White Wine
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This charming '06 white table wine is produced from the Cortese grape. Medium bodied with hints of grapefruits and minerals on the palate. This will be a great wine to serve with broiled fish.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos