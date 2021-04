Camigliano – 2015 Rosso di Montalcino

750 ml From $ 28.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

2015 VINTAGE ONLY; 91 PTS, JAMES SUCKLING - "This is an excellent Rosso with lots of hazelnut, dried-cherry and berry character. Medium body, firm and silky tannins and a flavorful finish."