Banfi Belnero '05

750 ml From $ 26.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A total charmer, the red and black-fruited '05 Castello Banfi Belnero brings elegance to the palate; offers plenty of ripe fruitiness; long and tasty on the palate; drinks now.