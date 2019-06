Antinori Tignanello 2014

Ruby red in color with purple highlights, the 2014 Tignanello shows an intense nose of red fruit with hints of leather and sweet spice. The wine is ample and enveloping on the palate with supple tannins that respect the character and personality of the Sangiovese grape. The finish and aftertaste are of lovely length and persistence.