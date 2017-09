Zisola Nero D Avola

Nero d'Avola | 750 ml | Starts at $ 24.39

88 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Straightforward and bright, this easy going Nero D'Avola offers notes of forest fruit, cherry, dried rosemary and toasted almond. The palate is lean and fresh and streamlined.

