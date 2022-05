Monte Antico – Rosso

750 ml From $ 3.99

750 ml From $ 10.99

90 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '09 Monte Antico is a fruity wine black cherry blueberry and hints of peper; full and velvety with a long and delicious finish; one of the best values from Tuscany