Walnut Crest Merlot – Merlot

750 ml From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

85 PTS WILFRED WONG. No mystery here, the '07 Walnut Crest Merlot is a good, straight-forward red; ripe, dusty, and round; soft tannins and easy on the palate; fine with a charred-grilled steak.