J. Lohr
Home/Red Wine/Merlot/J. Lohr

J. Lohr

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $15.99
California. Aromas of cherry, boysenberries and vanilla with currant, plum, blueberries and toasted oak. 13.76% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-JLOHR-MRLT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like