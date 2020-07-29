Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Bota Box

More By Bota Box

Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Merlot

Bota Box – Merlot

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

GOLD MEDAL, 2013 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A stunning performance, the '11 Bota Box Merlot is a first-class red wine; ripe and round on the palate; has a nice tender finish.

More By Bota Box

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 8 months ago

    Such a great deal for a good boxed wine :)

    I love the packaging being 100% recyclable & the value of this product. Gone are the days that boxed wines are something to be embarrassed about. I’m a bota fan for life!
    Joshua M. - Verified buyer