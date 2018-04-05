Duckhorn Vineyards Three Palms Merlot 2014 – Merlot

2014 Vintage Only 95PTS Wine Spectator - #1 Wine of the Year! This classic expression of Three Palms Vineyard Merlot displays beautiful layers of dense dark red fruit, cedar, graphite and cream, as well as hints of wet river rock. Pure and polished on the palate, the rich flavors are underscored by firm, structured tannins and subtle sweet oak that will ensure that this stunning Merlot ages wonderfully for years to come. Limit 3 bottles per customer.