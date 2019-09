Opus One 2011 1.5L – Meritage

Fresh aromas of bright red fruits, bay leaf and cassis give way to subtler notes of black tea and white pepper. Round tannins and creamy texture envelop the familiar flavors of fresh cherry and dark chocolate. This polished and age-worthy wine simultaneously offers a satiny finish and a slight grip of tannin at the close.