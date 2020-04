Sterling Vintner's Collection – Meritage

750 ml From $ 17.49

12 Bottle Case. A rich, balanced Cabernet with luscious fruit qualities. It offers up a bouquet of cherry, blueberry, cassis, spicy oak, and tobacco, with exotic spice and sassafras notes. The palate is very rich and balanced with supple tannins, blackberry, creamy cherry, and cassis.