Menage A Trois
Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
C’mon, you’ve always wanted to try it for yourself. You’ve heard your friends talk about it, you might have even seen one on the internet… A bottle of Menage A Trois is the perfect blend of Zinfandel, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. A luscious love affair of bold blackberry, raspberry nature, and sassy red fruits. The rich, splendiferous full-bodied flavors and firm tannins make this bold red blend pair particularly well with grilled meat.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyfolie a deux winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-MENGAT-RB
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine