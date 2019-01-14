Intense purple with violet tones. Concentrated aromas of red berries, plums, cherries and raisins, highlighted by notes of toast, coconut and vanilla from aging in new French oak barrels. In the mouth the wine reveals its best attributes with a sweet entry, soft and intense tannins that give creaminess, volume and meatiness. The flavors of ripe fruit stand perfectly amalgamated with spicy and smoky wood, leaving a pleasant and persistent finish.