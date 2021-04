Sottano Malbec '06 – Malbec

750 ml From $ 24.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. An almost jammy affair, the '06 Sottano Malbec hits all the points to be a well-rounded example of this imporant red wine varietal; well-layered on the palate; finishes well.