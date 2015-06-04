Killka
Killka

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Well structured, with silky tannins, delicious fruit flavors enhance the aromas reminiscent of plums, blackberries, and subtle hints of vanilla. ABV 14%
SkuRW-KILIK-MLBC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

