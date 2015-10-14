Familia Barbera
Familia Barbera

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
Argentina. Full-bodied with notes of roasted nuts, chocolate, and jammy red berries. 13% ABV
SkuRW-FAMBR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

