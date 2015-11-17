El Tractor
El Tractor

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
Argentina. Bright, savory aromas and flavors of spicy berry pie and caramelized bacon. A zesty, meaty, and peppery malbec. 14% ABV
SkuRW-ELTR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

