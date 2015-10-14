Diseo
Diseo

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
A rich and lively Malbec with simple spiced cherry aromas and tangy raspberry fruit flavors. 14.5% ABV
SkuRW-DISEN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

