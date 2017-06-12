Lunatic
Red | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
The Lunatic Red is a fine blend of Cabernet, Sangiovese, Zinfandel and Souzao; medium bodied, soft and savory on the palate.
Brand/companylunatic
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-L60082-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

