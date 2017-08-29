Le Macchiole Paleo Rosso
| 750 ml
Paleo Rosso has been called Italy's landmark expression of Cabernet Franc. It is named for a type of local wild grass, which once covered the land where its vines are now planted. Originally a blend of several different varieties, the wine has been made from 100% Cabernet Franc since 2001, and was the first mono-varietal Cabernet Franc to be produced in Bolgheri.
