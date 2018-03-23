Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
La Quercia

La Quercia – Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

Italy. This Montepulciano is a great example of what can happen when you match low-yield winemaking expertise with a prolific growing zone, and constantly cut, cut, cut back the vines. Made by winemaker Antonio Lamona, the result is one of the best quality, most expressive and balanced Montepulcianos around. This wine is also 100% organic, and delivers as a wine that takes no shortcuts.

