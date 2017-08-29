Gato Negro
Home/Red Wine/Gato Negro

Gato Negro

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Chile. Full fruit aromas perfectly mixed with sweet vanilla and coconut notes. Long pleasant finish. 13.2% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-G97766-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like