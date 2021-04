Garnacha De Fuego – Red Wine

One of the world's best wine values, consistently scoring 90 points or better from the top wine publications, the Garnacha de Fuego continues to provide depth and complexity far beyond its modest price point. Ripe and juicy old vine Garnacha with expressions of ripe dark plum and cherry compote with subtle spice notes lingering throughout. 15.5% ABV.