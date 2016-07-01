Devois de Perret
Home/Red Wine/Devois de Perret

Devois de Perret

Languedoc Wine | 750 ml
Red fruit aromas with hints of plums and liquorice. Medium-bodied complete with spicey notes. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-DEVD-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like