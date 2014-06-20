DeadBolt
Home/Red Wine/DeadBolt

DeadBolt

California Red | 750 ml | Starts at $13.97
California. Distinctive red fruit on the nose with flavors of mocha, black cherry and brown spice. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companydeadbolt wine
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-DEAD-CALR
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like