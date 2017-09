Concha y Toro Merlot Diablo '07

Merlot | 750 ml

SILVER MEDAL, 2008 LONG BEACH GRAND CRU WINE COMP. A real discovery, the '07 Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo Merlot is a pleasant, red-fruited wine; an easy wine to enjoy with grilled pork chops.

