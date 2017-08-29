CK Mondavi
Home/Red Wine/CK Mondavi

CK Mondavi

Scarlet Red | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
California. Full-bodid wine offers flavors of black cherries and plums. Ends in a soft, balanced finish. 13.6% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-C87754-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like