Citra
Home/Red Wine/Citra

Citra

Montepulciano | 750 ml | Starts at $11.93
A honest, good tasting red, the Citra Montepulciano d'Abruzzo drinks very nicely;smooth and soft on the palate.
Get this delivered
Brand/companycitra
Regionabruzzo
SkuRW-C87059-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother italian
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like