ChocoVine – Dark Chocolate

ChocoVine Dark Chocolate is for the gourmet taste buds. This delicate yet dark, chocolate and wine combination is rich, full- bodied and has a long powerful finish. We serve ChocoVine Dark Chocolate in a wine glass. ChocoVine Dark Chocolate is best enjoyed chilled from the fridge, neat or over ice. Enjoy!