ChocoVine – Raspberry

750 ml From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

ChocoVine Raspberry is rich and fruity. Deep tones of raspberry combined with French wine and chocolate are the perfect temptation for your sweet tooth. ChocoVine Raspberry is fruity sweet: deep tones of raspberry combined with French wine and Dutch chocolate are the perfect temptation for your sweet tooth. Perfect serve: serve ChocoVine in a wineglass, chilled from the fridge, neat or over ice. Enjoy!