Querceto Chianti Classico '07 – Chianti

750 ml From $ 9.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

86 PTS WILFRED WONG. An old style Chianti Classico, the slightly rustic '07 Querceto shows rustic, red fruit flavors that interplay well with the wine's sweet earthy notes; smooth in the finish.