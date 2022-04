Casa Emma Chianti Classico '01 – Chianti

88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft, elegant, and focused, the almost New World style '01 Casa Emma Chianti Classico exhibits lively red fruit flavors that stay nicely on the palate; try with grilled sausages.