Ca'Marcanda Promis
Ca'Marcanda Promis

Toscana | 750 ml
Italy. A Merlot and Syrah balance with flavors of blackberries, lemon grass, and floral notes. 14% ABV
SkuRW-CARPROM-TUSC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

