White Rock Cabernet Laureate '04 – Cabernet Sauvignon

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A lesson in elegance, the well-made '04 White Rock Vineyards Laureate is a pretty Cabernet with excellent ripe, red fruit flavors and an accent of cocoa powder; layered finish.