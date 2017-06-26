Uppercut Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
The Uppercut Cabernet displays flavors of dark fruit and spice with a nice finish.
Brand/companyuppercut
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-U27279-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

