Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Trapiche Medalla – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Deep red color with violet hues. A well-structured wine with complex aromas of plum jam, green pepper, raisins, tobacco and a delicate touch of oak. Balanced and very persistent in the mouth with soft and ripe tannins.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos